Shannon's and the associated shift work has been in the game for a long while now (since the Burnin' rubber update, almost exactly two years ago). This block of new content brings a lot more interest to the shifts themselves, with more things to do and more random occurrences, plus more content around the mechanic – why you're doing it, asking for a raise, etc. Plus... well, it would be a spoiler to mention anything else about that right now.
If you've not found Shannon's at all yet, it's a garage in the slums. It's where you get vehicles serviced and modified, amongst other things, and the easiest way to find Shae, the airport's premier bike mechanic, is also through Shannon. The best way to find Shannon is by getting your hands on a couple of vehicles, then asking Raff about where you might find someone to work on them. To get shift work there, making sure you conduct a lot of business with Shannon over time.
And if you're thinking something along the lines of "wow, I've been playing for a while and had never heard of this place", well, there's probably a lot more still waiting for you. Each area has its secret places, characters, stories and things to do. But you've got to work on finding them – they won't generally fall into your lap.
Full changelog
- There's a load more content for shift work at Shannon's Garage.
- You can now bundle and sell Strange beast spikes.
- You can now buy a smartgun link for your neural interface.
- – Not nearly as good as the real weapons jack implant.
- One new alcoholic beverage.
- Some other new items.
- New artwork.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!
Changed files in this update