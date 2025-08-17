 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629339 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Doing shift work for some semi-dodgy geezer in the slums might not seem like that big a deal, and it isn't, really. but it's illustrative of one of the many, many, many choices you have for role playing and making money in the game. It might be a boring side line at best for some players, but absolutely spot on in terms of role playing for others.

Shannon's and the associated shift work has been in the game for a long while now (since the Burnin' rubber update, almost exactly two years ago). This block of new content brings a lot more interest to the shifts themselves, with more things to do and more random occurrences, plus more content around the mechanic – why you're doing it, asking for a raise, etc. Plus... well, it would be a spoiler to mention anything else about that right now.



If you've not found Shannon's at all yet, it's a garage in the slums. It's where you get vehicles serviced and modified, amongst other things, and the easiest way to find Shae, the airport's premier bike mechanic, is also through Shannon. The best way to find Shannon is by getting your hands on a couple of vehicles, then asking Raff about where you might find someone to work on them. To get shift work there, making sure you conduct a lot of business with Shannon over time.

And if you're thinking something along the lines of "wow, I've been playing for a while and had never heard of this place", well, there's probably a lot more still waiting for you. Each area has its secret places, characters, stories and things to do. But you've got to work on finding them – they won't generally fall into your lap.



Full changelog


  • There's a load more content for shift work at Shannon's Garage.

  • You can now bundle and sell Strange beast spikes.
  • You can now buy a smartgun link for your neural interface.
  • – Not nearly as good as the real weapons jack implant.
  • One new alcoholic beverage.
  • Some other new items.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link