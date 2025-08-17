 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19629270 Edited 17 August 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your patience, support, bug reports and feedback!! Love you guys <3

Hotfix patch 2025-08-17

Localization

  • Update JP, KR, SC and TC localization with various fixes

Balance

  • All relation experience gain increased by 1

  • Stamina loss per mission 50->40

  • Act 2 flat expedition difficulty increase 1 -> 0

  • Act 3 flat expedition difficulty 1 -> 0

  • Act 2 expedition difficulty multiplier 0.2 -> 0.15

  • Act 3 expedition difficulty multiplier 0.2 -> 0.15

Bugs

  • Fix issue with loading a campaign if the person quit in the game over screen

  • Fix game saving when game over

  • Fix cases where you would be stuck in the embark screen only able to rest

  • Fix case where combat would softlock if boss portal picked a bad tile for spawning

  • Fix Fearless Provocation prediction escaping into the real world

  • Fix cases where stamina would go out of sync

  • Fix case where game would softlock if an enemy couldn't spawn

  • Fix music not looping in the Estate in Act 2

  • Fix Hot Tempered being compatible with Zen(but not the other way around)

  • Fix (End Game Spoilers) Alexi softlocking instead of triggering the end sequence if his health reaches the negatives

  • Fix Family Head starting with 800/700 Stamina

