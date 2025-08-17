Thank you all for your patience, support, bug reports and feedback!! Love you guys <3
Hotfix patch 2025-08-17
Localization
Update JP, KR, SC and TC localization with various fixes
Balance
All relation experience gain increased by 1
Stamina loss per mission 50->40
Act 2 flat expedition difficulty increase 1 -> 0
Act 3 flat expedition difficulty 1 -> 0
Act 2 expedition difficulty multiplier 0.2 -> 0.15
Act 3 expedition difficulty multiplier 0.2 -> 0.15
Bugs
Fix issue with loading a campaign if the person quit in the game over screen
Fix game saving when game over
Fix cases where you would be stuck in the embark screen only able to rest
Fix case where combat would softlock if boss portal picked a bad tile for spawning
Fix Fearless Provocation prediction escaping into the real world
Fix cases where stamina would go out of sync
Fix case where game would softlock if an enemy couldn't spawn
Fix music not looping in the Estate in Act 2
Fix Hot Tempered being compatible with Zen(but not the other way around)
Fix (End Game Spoilers) Alexi softlocking instead of triggering the end sequence if his health reaches the negatives
Fix Family Head starting with 800/700 Stamina
Changed files in this update