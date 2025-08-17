Hotfix patch 2025-08-17

Thank you all for your patience, support, bug reports and feedback!! Love you guys <3



Update JP, KR, SC and TC localization with various fixes

All relation experience gain increased by 1

Fix issue with loading a campaign if the person quit in the game over screen

Fix game saving when game over

Fix cases where you would be stuck in the embark screen only able to rest

Fix case where combat would softlock if boss portal picked a bad tile for spawning

Fix Fearless Provocation prediction escaping into the real world

Fix cases where stamina would go out of sync

Fix case where game would softlock if an enemy couldn't spawn

Fix music not looping in the Estate in Act 2

Fix Hot Tempered being compatible with Zen(but not the other way around)

Fix (End Game Spoilers) Alexi softlocking instead of triggering the end sequence if his health reaches the negatives