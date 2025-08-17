Scenery and Gamplay Enhancements
Update notes via Steam Community
The latest update for BlueBete is now live, ushering in a new era for the world ! Prepare to be stunned by a breathtaking visual revolution, as we've upgraded the entire game to Unreal Engine 5.6, delivering hyper-realistic scenery and next-generation fidelity across every landscape. But this evolution is more than skin-deep; your adventure expands with a thrilling new questline, powerful new abilities to master, and challenging endgame content to conquer. All of this is built on a foundation of extensive bug fixes and performance optimizations, ensuring your journey is smoother and more responsive than ever. Log in now and witness the world of BlueBete reborn!
