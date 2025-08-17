 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19629232 Edited 17 August 2025 – 13:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UI
* Supported search for Collection
Play
* Added new skin API: OnFinish
* Fixed wrong hit statistic value with Judge at End option
Editor
* HOOKAdd: Added new editor plugin API, ReadFileSelect / ReadBytesSelect
* Fixed crash after bpm detection
Other
* Supported check update for skins
* Supported send sid/cid:xxx in chatting

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
