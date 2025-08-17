UI
* Supported search for Collection
Play
* Added new skin API: OnFinish
* Fixed wrong hit statistic value with Judge at End option
Editor
* HOOKAdd: Added new editor plugin API, ReadFileSelect / ReadBytesSelect
* Fixed crash after bpm detection
Other
* Supported check update for skins
* Supported send sid/cid:xxx in chatting
Update:6.5.32
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update