The FR version is out – and it's not just a translation.
Over the last 48 hours, I have:
– converted the entire GUI to French
– recorded and fitted all the voices for the main characters
– done lip-syncing for the cutscenes
🎙️ It starts with Hadriel... but Mira, Grun, and others also speak fluent French.
🕯️ Velmora speaks French!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3884111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update