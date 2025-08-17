 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19629144 Edited 17 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The FR version is out – and it's not just a translation.

Over the last 48 hours, I have:
– converted the entire GUI to French
– recorded and fitted all the voices for the main characters
– done lip-syncing for the cutscenes

🎙️ It starts with Hadriel... but Mira, Grun, and others also speak fluent French.

Changed files in this update

