 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629142 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
During gameplay, press the Enter key to open the menu.

From the menu, you can select “Return to Start” or “Exit Game.”
*In conjunction with this, the R key retry function has been removed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3352421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3352425
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3352426
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link