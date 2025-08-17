Added the workers system/Town Hall in the city.(you can now assign workers to the lumber camp or quarry to increase output)
Added an expedition to recruit new workers
Added 1 quest to get your first worker
Added inventory sorting: by gear, by resources.
Whetstone changed from giving 10 basic damage to giving 0.1% weapon damage
Added floating style popup text
Soldiers re-balancing
Moved game version in the main menu to the left side(so steam doesn't cover it)
Fixed ring slot showing as neck when clicked
A small fix regarding weapon upgrading
Possible fix for players loosing expedition levels/xp
