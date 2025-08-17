 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19629126 Edited 17 August 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the workers system/Town Hall in the city.(you can now assign workers to the lumber camp or quarry to increase output)

  • Added an expedition to recruit new workers

  • Added 1 quest to get your first worker

  • Added inventory sorting: by gear, by resources.

  • Whetstone changed from giving 10 basic damage to giving 0.1% weapon damage

  • Added floating style popup text

  • Soldiers re-balancing

  • Moved game version in the main menu to the left side(so steam doesn't cover it)

  • Fixed ring slot showing as neck when clicked

  • A small fix regarding weapon upgrading

  • Possible fix for players loosing expedition levels/xp

Changed files in this update

Depot 3003731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link