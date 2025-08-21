+ Added: New props to old maps
+ Added: Option in settings to always show player names instead of only when looking at them
↻ Changed: Sunshade now checks if there is enough space before opening or closing
✓ Fixed: Sticky border on 'Shard of Wiqqarra' allowing you to cling to it as a prop
✓ Fixed: Out of bounds prop on 'Kasbah le Ribat' not being frozen
✓ Fixed: Toilet prop getting stuck in doorways
✓ Fixed: Certain methods to get out of bounds on some maps using large props
Hotfix 1.7.0.1
