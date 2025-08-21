 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19629124 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Added: New props to old maps
+ Added: Option in settings to always show player names instead of only when looking at them

↻ Changed: Sunshade now checks if there is enough space before opening or closing

✓ Fixed: Sticky border on 'Shard of Wiqqarra' allowing you to cling to it as a prop
✓ Fixed: Out of bounds prop on 'Kasbah le Ribat' not being frozen
✓ Fixed: Toilet prop getting stuck in doorways
✓ Fixed: Certain methods to get out of bounds on some maps using large props

Changed files in this update

Windows Witch It Content Depot 559651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link