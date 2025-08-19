You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.
Release DateTuesday August 19, 2025
Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
- Fixed an issue that reduced the invulnerability window upon successfully performing the long sword's Iai Spirit Slash against monster attacks that have long hit detection durations.
- Fixed an issue where, when the Item Bar Display option is set to Type 1, if you select an item using the Item Bar while in Aim/Focus Mode and then release Aim/Focus Mode, the selected item would revert to an empty slot.
Changed files in this update