19 August 2025 Build 19629064 Edited 19 August 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.

Release Date

Tuesday August 19, 2025

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue that reduced the invulnerability window upon successfully performing the long sword's Iai Spirit Slash against monster attacks that have long hit detection durations.
  • Fixed an issue where, when the Item Bar Display option is set to Type 1, if you select an item using the Item Bar while in Aim/Focus Mode and then release Aim/Focus Mode, the selected item would revert to an empty slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246341
