Hello, dreamers!

Today’s major update brings some essential new features to enhance the gameplay experience!

As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!

https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

If you are enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review to help with visibility! Dream on!

Combat

Hovering over the state icons of characters and enemies now displays the respective state’s description

Critical hits now play an additional animation

Text indicating an effective hit now will be red if the attack is a critical hit

Rephrased the text when failing to hit the enemy from “MISS” to “EVADE”

Enemies in the Digital Training Grounds now appear as holograms

Characters

Player

Marks are difficult to utilize efficiently in difficult combat situations. To allow for more situations in which they can be, Empiric Prediction will trigger them much more frequently now.

Increased effect of Empiric Prediction Old: 20/25/30/35/40% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start New: 20/40/60/80/100% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start



Items

The hunt for rare equipment is an integral part of the gameplay loop of Eternal Dreamers Rising. I’ve had players boast about their inventory filled with rare items, the elusive TRUE prefix and armor with nothing but gold sockets (statistically nearly impossible!) I wanted to make obtaining and managing these items an even more fulfilling experience. To that end, this update introduces several new features relating to item management!

Weapons, armor and sprits now can be locked/unlocked by pressing “Shift” from the item or equip screen Added a visual indicator for locked items Locked items do not appear in the sellable items list Rare weapons, armor and spirits are locked by default

The following items now can be sold Half Reviver: 1,000 energy Dream Amplifiers: 1,000 energy Reset Amplifier: 500 energy Chaos Amplifiers: 1,000 energy

Rare weapons now can be sold: 10-star rarity: 15,000 energy 11-star rarity: 20,000 energy 12-star rarity: 25,000 energy

Rare armor now can be sold: 10-star rarity: 15,000 energy 11-star rarity: 20,000 energy

Armor socket slots now are sorted by tier (1. gold, 2. silver, 3. bronze) Added a visual indicator showing a socket slot’s actual tier even when a lower tier socket has been equipped



General

Added a new rare drop animation

Reworded selected state descriptions and system text

Further improved game performance

Guide

Updated guide

Bug Fixes