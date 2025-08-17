 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19629012 Edited 17 August 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, dreamers!

Today’s major update brings some essential new features to enhance the gameplay experience!

As always, feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!

https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH

If you are enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review to help with visibility! Dream on!

 

Combat

  • Hovering over the state icons of characters and enemies now displays the respective state’s description

  • Critical hits now play an additional animation

  • Text indicating an effective hit now will be red if the attack is a critical hit

  • Rephrased the text when failing to hit the enemy from “MISS” to “EVADE”

  • Enemies in the Digital Training Grounds now appear as holograms

Characters

Player

Marks are difficult to utilize efficiently in difficult combat situations. To allow for more situations in which they can be, Empiric Prediction will trigger them much more frequently now.

  • Increased effect of Empiric Prediction

    • Old:  20/25/30/35/40% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start

    • New: 20/40/60/80/100% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start

Items

The hunt for rare equipment is an integral part of the gameplay loop of Eternal Dreamers Rising. I’ve had players boast about their inventory filled with rare items, the elusive TRUE prefix and armor with nothing but gold sockets (statistically nearly impossible!) I wanted to make obtaining and managing these items an even more fulfilling experience. To that end, this update introduces several new features relating to item management!

  • Weapons, armor and sprits now can be locked/unlocked by pressing “Shift” from the item or equip screen

    • Added a visual indicator for locked items

    • Locked items do not appear in the sellable items list

    • Rare weapons, armor and spirits are locked by default

  • The following items now can be sold

    • Half Reviver: 1,000 energy

    • Dream Amplifiers: 1,000 energy

    • Reset Amplifier: 500 energy

    • Chaos Amplifiers: 1,000 energy

  • Rare weapons now can be sold:

    • 10-star rarity: 15,000 energy

    • 11-star rarity: 20,000 energy

    • 12-star rarity: 25,000 energy

  • Rare armor now can be sold:

    • 10-star rarity: 15,000 energy

    • 11-star rarity: 20,000 energy

  • Armor socket slots now are sorted by tier (1. gold, 2. silver, 3. bronze)

    • Added a visual indicator showing a socket slot’s actual tier even when a lower tier socket has been equipped

General

  • Added a new rare drop animation

  • Reworded selected state descriptions and system text

  • Further improved game performance

Guide

  • Updated guide

Bug Fixes

  • Crimson Edge no longer applies Soul Veil when used by enemies

  • All rare socket pieces now sell for the correct price

  • Socket pieces now are sorted correctly in the socket piece equip window

  • The readiness meter now displays even with the enemy status window open

  • Potentially fixed issue causing the boss HP bar to appear unnaturally long

  • Weather will now appear as intended in the quest area Sanctum

  • Death’s Fruit now can be selected as single targets using mouse movement in the battle with M1-Nolith

Changed files in this update

Depot 2292811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link