Combat
Hovering over the state icons of characters and enemies now displays the respective state’s description
Critical hits now play an additional animation
Text indicating an effective hit now will be red if the attack is a critical hit
Rephrased the text when failing to hit the enemy from “MISS” to “EVADE”
Enemies in the Digital Training Grounds now appear as holograms
Characters
Player
Marks are difficult to utilize efficiently in difficult combat situations. To allow for more situations in which they can be, Empiric Prediction will trigger them much more frequently now.
Increased effect of Empiric Prediction
Old: 20/25/30/35/40% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start
New: 20/40/60/80/100% chance to apply a Mark on a random target at turn start
Items
The hunt for rare equipment is an integral part of the gameplay loop of Eternal Dreamers Rising. I’ve had players boast about their inventory filled with rare items, the elusive TRUE prefix and armor with nothing but gold sockets (statistically nearly impossible!) I wanted to make obtaining and managing these items an even more fulfilling experience. To that end, this update introduces several new features relating to item management!
Weapons, armor and sprits now can be locked/unlocked by pressing “Shift” from the item or equip screen
Added a visual indicator for locked items
Locked items do not appear in the sellable items list
Rare weapons, armor and spirits are locked by default
The following items now can be sold
Half Reviver: 1,000 energy
Dream Amplifiers: 1,000 energy
Reset Amplifier: 500 energy
Chaos Amplifiers: 1,000 energy
Rare weapons now can be sold:
10-star rarity: 15,000 energy
11-star rarity: 20,000 energy
12-star rarity: 25,000 energy
Rare armor now can be sold:
10-star rarity: 15,000 energy
11-star rarity: 20,000 energy
Armor socket slots now are sorted by tier (1. gold, 2. silver, 3. bronze)
Added a visual indicator showing a socket slot’s actual tier even when a lower tier socket has been equipped
General
Added a new rare drop animation
Reworded selected state descriptions and system text
Further improved game performance
Guide
Updated guide
Bug Fixes
Crimson Edge no longer applies Soul Veil when used by enemies
All rare socket pieces now sell for the correct price
Socket pieces now are sorted correctly in the socket piece equip window
The readiness meter now displays even with the enemy status window open
Potentially fixed issue causing the boss HP bar to appear unnaturally long
Weather will now appear as intended in the quest area Sanctum
Death’s Fruit now can be selected as single targets using mouse movement in the battle with M1-Nolith
