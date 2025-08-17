+ Fixed: Freezed hero can unfreeze by using "L" key or teleport ability.
+ New special effects - postprocessing always enabled. godrays for speedup, and CRT for redeemer shot.
+ Added yellow doors can be opened only yellow keys already existed in game. Yellow safe doors dont remove your key-card.
+ Reskue: Added 2 new weapons
+ Fixed: part walls cannot be get damage. (visuals)
+ Code,Editor: wTTL time to live ammo.
+ New weapons available for user-created levels
M2K Build 10705
