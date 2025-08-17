In general, when we spot small bugs, we fix them without publishing a news post. But today, along with several fixes, we’ve made a balance change that we decided was worth sharing.

We noticed that some players get a false impression early on that the game lacks depth and variety.

So, we’ve decided to adjust the tank spawn order in early locations to show something more interesting almost right from the start.

Previously, Werewolves (fast tanks) appeared in the second location, while Wights (mine-laying tanks) only appeared after the first boss, one location later. Now it’s the opposite: Wights will appear as early as the second location, and Werewolves will come much later.

These changes apply only to the first and second difficulty levels in both single-player and co-op modes.

Enjoy the game!

P.S. If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam. It really helps us by making the game more visible.