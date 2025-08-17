 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628985
Update notes via Steam Community

In general, when we spot small bugs, we fix them without publishing a news post. But today, along with several fixes, we’ve made a balance change that we decided was worth sharing.

  • We noticed that some players get a false impression early on that the game lacks depth and variety.

  • So, we’ve decided to adjust the tank spawn order in early locations to show something more interesting almost right from the start.

  • Previously, Werewolves (fast tanks) appeared in the second location, while Wights (mine-laying tanks) only appeared after the first boss, one location later. Now it’s the opposite: Wights will appear as early as the second location, and Werewolves will come much later.

These changes apply only to the first and second difficulty levels in both single-player and co-op modes.

Enjoy the game!

P.S. If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam. It really helps us by making the game more visible.

