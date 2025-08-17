+ New special effects - godrays for speedup, and CRT for redeemer shot.

+ Reskue: Added 2 new weapons

+ Redeemer - starts controlled flying rocket can do extremely high damage for many targets and 20 shards.

Rocket automatically blows when strike with enemy, any item, even with reflector, and even scientist.

You can avoid walls and clean up dangerous rooms. If you have enough agility of course. Using ICE you can immediatly blow up rocket in any time.

Warning - You cannot walk until rocket is fly. Use in safe space and wisely.

Redeemer can be found only on 1-st level, on yellow card doors.

+ PowerRifle W17 - create acid burst, spreading dangerous very slow clouds until line of shot. Do normal damage but

clouds exists some time. Dont try entering cloud.

+ Enegry weapons now have self-recharging ability and not use standart ammo shots. On panel shows magenta color.

Combo shot with energy weapon slow down ALL existing enemies on room.

+ Train level enabled as Level 13. For NOVICEs

+ Fixed: part walls cannot be get damage. (visuals)

+ Grenade launcher now have own patrons colored red instead green. Maximum ammo euqal maximum normal ammo

+ Fixed: Freezed hero can unfreeze by using "L" key or teleport ability.

Redeemer shot also remove freeze status.

+ Added yellow doors can be opened only yellow keys already existed in game. Yellow safe doors dont remove your key-card.

+ Code,Editor: wTTL time to live ammo.

+ Reskue: Added new music

+ Reskue: Radioactive fuel if damaged can cause damage in other nearby fuel tank