Added a hold to increase/decrease function on few buttons

Added options to limit prepared drinks and set the priority

Drinks go automatically on the tray after pouring when tray is equipped

Orders in progress from workers are now shown on their serve place too

New building category: Walls - to customize your tavern with wooden walls and frames

Fixed a bug where barrels has the wrong fill value

Fixed a bug where workers don’t put shank barrels correctly on it

Fixed some positions at the small tavern (Advertising sign, delivery, entry)

Advertising sign now booked for the given hours instead of +1

Storages will be ignored when in building mode, so you can easier move buildings

Fixed a bug, where you can not place a building object after a tooltip was popping up

Fixed a bug, where storages are moved to another place

Worker fixes