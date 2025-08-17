Updates
New building category: Walls - to customize your tavern with wooden walls and frames
Workers fill empty snack plates
Workers can store deliveries
Orders in progress from workers are now shown on their serve place too
Farmers book thanksgiving on reservations
Drinks go automatically on the tray after pouring when tray is equipped
Improved preparation areas
Added options to limit prepared drinks and set the priority
Added a hold to increase/decrease function on few buttons
Fixes
Fixed a bug where barrels has the wrong fill value
Fixed a bug where workers don’t put shank barrels correctly on it
Fixed some positions at the small tavern (Advertising sign, delivery, entry)
Advertising sign now booked for the given hours instead of +1
Storages will be ignored when in building mode, so you can easier move buildings
Fixed a bug, where you can not place a building object after a tooltip was popping up
Fixed a bug, where storages are moved to another place
Worker fixes
Some small fixes
Changed files in this update