17 August 2025 Build 19628955 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • New building category: Walls - to customize your tavern with wooden walls and frames

  • Workers fill empty snack plates

  • Workers can store deliveries

  • Orders in progress from workers are now shown on their serve place too

  • Farmers book thanksgiving on reservations

  • Drinks go automatically on the tray after pouring when tray is equipped

  • Improved preparation areas

  • Added options to limit prepared drinks and set the priority

  • Added a hold to increase/decrease function on few buttons



Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where barrels has the wrong fill value

  • Fixed a bug where workers don’t put shank barrels correctly on it

  • Fixed some positions at the small tavern (Advertising sign, delivery, entry)

  • Advertising sign now booked for the given hours instead of +1

  • Storages will be ignored when in building mode, so you can easier move buildings

  • Fixed a bug, where you can not place a building object after a tooltip was popping up

  • Fixed a bug, where storages are moved to another place

  • Worker fixes

  • Some small fixes

