POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
17 August 2025 Build 19628882 Edited 17 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Finisher Move: Added a new finisher mechanic to the game, allowing for more impactful combat sequences.
Tutorial: Introduced a tutorial to guide players through core mechanics and gameplay basics.

Visuals & Effects

Placeholder VFX: Basic visual effects have been implemented to enhance fight sequences (to be refined in future updates).
Camera Shake: Added camera shake feedback on player attacks to improve immersion.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3919641
  • Loading history…
