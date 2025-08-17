Changelog – Fight Prototype v0.26.5.9.02
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
Finisher Move: Added a new finisher mechanic to the game, allowing for more impactful combat sequences.
Tutorial: Introduced a tutorial to guide players through core mechanics and gameplay basics.
Visuals & Effects
Placeholder VFX: Basic visual effects have been implemented to enhance fight sequences (to be refined in future updates).
Camera Shake: Added camera shake feedback on player attacks to improve immersion.
