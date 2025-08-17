 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628854 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the triggering conditions for certain achievements, making them more relaxed.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where terrain wouldn't display on the initial map.
  • Fixed an issue with the triggering order of two achievements.
  • Fixed an issue with excessive experience and incorrect display of upgrade icons.



(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 17, 2025


