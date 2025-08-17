Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the triggering conditions for certain achievements, making them more relaxed.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where terrain wouldn't display on the initial map.
- Fixed an issue with the triggering order of two achievements.
- Fixed an issue with excessive experience and incorrect display of upgrade icons.
(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 17, 2025
