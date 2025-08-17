- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the triggering conditions for certain achievements, making them more relaxed.



Bugs

Fixed an issue where terrain wouldn't display on the initial map.



Fixed an issue with the triggering order of two achievements.



Fixed an issue with excessive experience and incorrect display of upgrade icons.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used Google Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 17, 2025