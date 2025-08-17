 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628845 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where the language selection popup menu did not appear before starting the game. (For players who have already launched the game, it may still not appear, but for new players it is now active). The language can still be changed in the game settings.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3297211
