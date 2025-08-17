Hello hello!
Within this update, the following changes are:
1. Mountain Trolls now roam the outer areas of Merchants Path, and they are all at level 20.
2. Gazers (level 1 enemy) now also roam Merchants Path.
3. New NPCs added to Merchants Path.
4. New ruins added to Merchants Path (and more will be added in the next update).
5. Kinda "fixed" the cooldown for basic attack for each character (although it still needs work).
6. Removed enemy count within Harver Stronghold and Galgin Mines so that it doesn't appear overwhelming.
7. Minor misc tweaking done to the UI.
The next update will most likely be ready two weeks from now, but will keep ya'll posted should anything change. What I will be aiming for is the return of the randomized dungeons but that will take more time to implement, so instead, there will more fixes to the cooldowns and character skill trees.
Again, let me know either on here or Discord for feedback!
Changed files in this update