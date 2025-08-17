(Hopefully) resolved issues causing you to not being able to fire/reload.



Fixed not being able to load back autosaves in the main menu.



Fixed not switching to the 2nd pistol if "no automatic switching" is enabled.



Fixes for UI screens to work at any aspect ratio.



Several new sounds added, including several UI sounds, and creating a checkpoint.



New animation of the enter key being pressed on the title screen.



Made some cutscene tweaks to communicate some things more clearly.



First, a huge thank you to everyone who's participated in the playtest so far! Your feedback is helping to make the game far better. Here are some of those changes:We've also opened up the playtest further to add another 100 members. We'll continue to open things up more, but may need to pause and fix bugs should they arise.Thank you!