
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19628830 Edited 17 August 2025 – 11:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone

Another update for Starseed. This one brings the underwater features and area.
You will have to activate the diving station to reach it.

Notes:

  • New area: Underwater

  • New events: Use resources to activate diving station, Use explosives to remove barrier underwater

  • New Achievements

  • New Items and recipes: Cobalt Ore, Cobalt, Seastone Ore, Seastone,

    Oxygen, Hydrogen, Nitrogen,Condensed Oxygen, Condensed Hydrogen, Condensed Nitrogen

  • Laser cutter recipes to Data Screen

  • Map travel sub zones

  • Ui Improvements: Cleanup, Better readability

  • More orders

  • Bug Fixes

Images

Achievements

Map Sub zones

Diving Station

Underwater

Barrier

Favorite Recipes

Some Info & What's Next

  • As always, please report any bugs you may encounter, will keep an eye out to fix these first

  • Next update will likely be controller support or customization

  • There are plenty of raw resources now, these will slow down now and will focus on more production items

  • Missions and orders will continue to be updated for these as we progress

Thank you and hope you continue to enjoy Starseed!

Changed files in this update

