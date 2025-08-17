Hi everyone
Another update for Starseed. This one brings the underwater features and area.
You will have to activate the diving station to reach it.
Notes:
New area: Underwater
New events: Use resources to activate diving station, Use explosives to remove barrier underwater
New Achievements
New Items and recipes: Cobalt Ore, Cobalt, Seastone Ore, Seastone,
Oxygen, Hydrogen, Nitrogen,Condensed Oxygen, Condensed Hydrogen, Condensed Nitrogen
Laser cutter recipes to Data Screen
Map travel sub zones
Ui Improvements: Cleanup, Better readability
More orders
Bug Fixes
Images
Achievements
Map Sub zones
Diving Station
Underwater
Barrier
Favorite Recipes
Some Info & What's Next
As always, please report any bugs you may encounter, will keep an eye out to fix these first
Next update will likely be controller support or customization
There are plenty of raw resources now, these will slow down now and will focus on more production items
Missions and orders will continue to be updated for these as we progress
Thank you and hope you continue to enjoy Starseed!
Changed files in this update