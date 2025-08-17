Hi everyone



Another update for Starseed. This one brings the underwater features and area.

You will have to activate the diving station to reach it.



Notes:

New area: Underwater

New events: Use resources to activate diving station, Use explosives to remove barrier underwater

New Achievements

New Items and recipes: Cobalt Ore, Cobalt, Seastone Ore, Seastone, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Nitrogen,Condensed Oxygen, Condensed Hydrogen, Condensed Nitrogen

Laser cutter recipes to Data Screen

Map travel sub zones

Ui Improvements: Cleanup, Better readability

More orders

Bug Fixes



Images

Achievements



Map Sub zones

Diving Station

Underwater

Barrier

Favorite Recipes

Some Info & What's Next

As always, please report any bugs you may encounter, will keep an eye out to fix these first

Next update will likely be controller support or customization

There are plenty of raw resources now, these will slow down now and will focus on more production items

Missions and orders will continue to be updated for these as we progress

Thank you and hope you continue to enjoy Starseed!