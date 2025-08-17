🌿 New Content

• New Profession: Hunter

• Added new rare elite Varketh to Northern Wastes

• Added Dummy to Northern Wastes Adventurer's Guild

• Added Radiant Sparks in Northern Wastes

• Added more quests to complete the Old Valorath questline



🎵 World & Immersion

• New Music for Thogh Maldur

• Added step sounds to wyverns and dragons

• Night colour adjusted to a more blue tone

• Improved Party HUD buffs window

• Elites and bosses now shown in a different colour on the minimap with Veteran Awareness

• Added "Entering World..." message for singleplayer



⚔️ Balance & Adjustments

• Wyrmclaw of Elements: Increased resists

• Battlefield Restoration: Slightly increased cast range

• Plaguebringer: Adjusted proc effect chance to 5%

• "Savage Blood" drop rate increased 25% → 30%

• World Bosses respawn reduced 8h → 5h

• Increased chance of respawn for Chief Lizardman

• Book notes from elemental spirits: drop rate slightly increased

• Druids (Balance): Increased "Flourishment" mana regen

• Enrage no longer affects spells

• Adjusted Damage Bonus by Level Diff: 2% per level (max 20%)

• Slightly decreased Drakelings damage

• Decreased natural HP regen of Druvina, Morwyn, Vaeltharos, Scaleblight, King Thrym, North Gate's Guardian

• Increased respawn time for mobs in King Thrym, Seer Hrimtur, and Avatar of War rooms



📦 Items & Loot

• Looting a Unique you already own: choose to gain gold, primal essence, or send it to your chest house (including backpacks)

• Combined backpack slots order will now be respected when looting, selling, etc.

• Reset veteran skills now costs 10k gp

• Increased max stack: all scrolls of knowledge → 100

• Increased max stack: food → 100

• Now item tooltip will disable when selling that item



🐛 Fixes & Improvements

• Fixed bug with white dogs movement

• Fixed typo in Runed Scroll of Restoration

• Fixed typo in Scroll of Binding

• Fixed Bison dead name overlay position

• Fixed Winterforge minimap

• Fixed "Poison Spray" veteran points cost

• Fixed bug where Poison Spray was not using Spell Power bonus

• Fixed issue with clients not fully clearing skills from skillbar when resetting skills

• Merc buffs should no longer overwrite player buffs of same category

• Changed default Felarii icon

• Changed icon for "Circle of Protection" skill



🛠 Other

• Updated to last Game Engine version



✨ Thank you for your continued support, adventurers — see you in Eratiath!