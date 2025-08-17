 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628826 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌿 New Content
New Profession: Hunter
• Added new rare elite Varketh to Northern Wastes
• Added Dummy to Northern Wastes Adventurer's Guild
• Added Radiant Sparks in Northern Wastes
• Added more quests to complete the Old Valorath questline

🎵 World & Immersion
• New Music for Thogh Maldur
• Added step sounds to wyverns and dragons
• Night colour adjusted to a more blue tone
• Improved Party HUD buffs window
• Elites and bosses now shown in a different colour on the minimap with Veteran Awareness
• Added "Entering World..." message for singleplayer

⚔️ Balance & Adjustments
Wyrmclaw of Elements: Increased resists
Battlefield Restoration: Slightly increased cast range
Plaguebringer: Adjusted proc effect chance to 5%
"Savage Blood" drop rate increased 25% → 30%
World Bosses respawn reduced 8h → 5h
• Increased chance of respawn for Chief Lizardman
• Book notes from elemental spirits: drop rate slightly increased
Druids (Balance): Increased "Flourishment" mana regen
• Enrage no longer affects spells
• Adjusted Damage Bonus by Level Diff: 2% per level (max 20%)
• Slightly decreased Drakelings damage
• Decreased natural HP regen of Druvina, Morwyn, Vaeltharos, Scaleblight, King Thrym, North Gate's Guardian
• Increased respawn time for mobs in King Thrym, Seer Hrimtur, and Avatar of War rooms

📦 Items & Loot
• Looting a Unique you already own: choose to gain gold, primal essence, or send it to your chest house (including backpacks)
• Combined backpack slots order will now be respected when looting, selling, etc.
• Reset veteran skills now costs 10k gp
• Increased max stack: all scrolls of knowledge → 100
• Increased max stack: food → 100
• Now item tooltip will disable when selling that item

🐛 Fixes & Improvements
• Fixed bug with white dogs movement
• Fixed typo in Runed Scroll of Restoration
• Fixed typo in Scroll of Binding
• Fixed Bison dead name overlay position
• Fixed Winterforge minimap
• Fixed "Poison Spray" veteran points cost
• Fixed bug where Poison Spray was not using Spell Power bonus
• Fixed issue with clients not fully clearing skills from skillbar when resetting skills
• Merc buffs should no longer overwrite player buffs of same category
• Changed default Felarii icon
• Changed icon for "Circle of Protection" skill

🛠 Other
• Updated to last Game Engine version

✨ Thank you for your continued support, adventurers — see you in Eratiath!

Open link