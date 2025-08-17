💥 New Vehicle Arrives!
- T31 Demolition Tank: An 8th-tier SPG equipped with a massive 183mm rocket launcher!
- This is the distant cousin of Churchill AVRE. If tanks could dream, this is what they'd see in their nightmare..
🎲 Random Event System is Here!
- A brand-new Random Event System has been added! Random events will now appear on the roadmap, and you'll be able to choose how to respond to them, gaining different rewards!
- But most importantly — you'll get to spend more time with the students!
- (This is not the final version yet, and we'll continue refining it based on your feedback!)
🔧 Other Updates & Improvements
- Turret affix descriptions will now be displayed on the left side of the card for easier viewing!
- Ferdinand has received a new optional main weapon — the MG34!
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch
Changed depots in beta branch