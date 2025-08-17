 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19628766 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

💥 New Vehicle Arrives!

  • T31 Demolition Tank: An 8th-tier SPG equipped with a massive 183mm rocket launcher!
  • This is the distant cousin of Churchill AVRE. If tanks could dream, this is what they'd see in their nightmare..





🎲 Random Event System is Here!

  • A brand-new Random Event System has been added! Random events will now appear on the roadmap, and you'll be able to choose how to respond to them, gaining different rewards!
  • But most importantly — you'll get to spend more time with the students!
  • (This is not the final version yet, and we'll continue refining it based on your feedback!)



🔧 Other Updates & Improvements

  • Turret affix descriptions will now be displayed on the left side of the card for easier viewing!
  • Ferdinand has received a new optional main weapon — the MG34!


💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19628766
Depot 1869271
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link