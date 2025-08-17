 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628746
Update notes

Editor


A new option called “larger group placement” allows you to customize how larger groups are arranged in the group stages. For instance, the EURO qualifiers usually place groups with six teams at the end, while other tournaments, like the African Nations Championship (CHAN), position them at the beginning.



Furtherest knockout round bar chart


In knockout stages, when you click on the total number of any teams in the "X teams qualified for this round since 2026" table, it will open a chart displaying the furthest round a team has reached each year.





Teams tab on the tournament page


The "Seeding," "Competition," and "World" filtering options have each become a tab in the "Teams" section, while the original filter can still be used to sort teams by confederation.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

