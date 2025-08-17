Improvements
Items
- Bangbangbok Eosahwa outfit has been added.
- Bangbangbok Danryeong outfit has been added.
- Bangbangbok Bottoms outfit has been added.
- Bangbangbok Shoes outfit has been added.
*Can be obtained as a reward for passing the Jeonsi exam or purchased from the black market merchant.
System
- The Jeonsi state exam has been added. If the requirements are met, you can talk to the Entrance Officer NPC in front of Gwanghwamun at Gyeongbokgung to take the exam.
- The Official Rank system has been added. After passing the Jeonsi, you can be appointed to a castle through the Ijo Jeollang.
- As a magistrate, you can now conduct meetings and trials. By accumulating contribution, you can be promoted.
- A finance stat has been added to castles.
- Constables and bounty hunters can now be hired as combat companions.
Animals/NPC
- The Ijo Jeollang NPC has been added. Can be found at Yukjo Street in front of Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung.
- The Chaekgaek NPC has been added. Can be found in the Podocheong of castles.
- The Hyangni NPC has been added. Can be found inside castles.
- Constable bounty dialogue now changes depending on the player’s official rank.
- Some negotiation dialogue has been updated.
Balance
- Increased the chance and amount of feathers obtained when hunting birds.
- Negotiation difficulty has been slightly reduced.
UI/UX
- When becoming a noble or receiving an official rank, related information is now displayed in the Status/Fame tab.
- Tips related to the state exam have been added to the loading screen.
Optimization/Graphics
- Physics calculations for hit detection have been optimized.
User Convenience
- An ‘Official Rank’ section has been added to the Help menu.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where NPCs could be imprisoned in the wrong castle when multiple castles were nearby.
- Fixed an issue where the map icon was not displayed correctly when a companion was in prison.
- Fixed an issue where companions would stop if the player left a castle while they were taking damage.
- Fixed an issue where hunger/thirst decreased during the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where the remaining water in multiple waterskins placed in quickslots was not synchronized correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the inventory could be opened while using an item.
- Fixed an issue where hit detection disappeared for certain items.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs could teleport below the terrain in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the action UI was displayed incorrectly while mounted.
- Fixed an issue where placeable items could be placed while mounted.
- Fixed an issue where certain NPCs in Hanyang would disappear abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs using throwing blades could sometimes revive after death.
- Improved an issue where NPCs blocked each other’s paths in castles or Hanyang.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where starting items were not given on first entry in multiplayer.
Changed files in this update