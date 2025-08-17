 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19628710 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Improvements


Items

  • Bangbangbok Eosahwa outfit has been added.
  • Bangbangbok Danryeong outfit has been added.
  • Bangbangbok Bottoms outfit has been added.
  • Bangbangbok Shoes outfit has been added.

*Can be obtained as a reward for passing the Jeonsi exam or purchased from the black market merchant.

System

  • The Jeonsi state exam has been added. If the requirements are met, you can talk to the Entrance Officer NPC in front of Gwanghwamun at Gyeongbokgung to take the exam.
  • The Official Rank system has been added. After passing the Jeonsi, you can be appointed to a castle through the Ijo Jeollang.
  • As a magistrate, you can now conduct meetings and trials. By accumulating contribution, you can be promoted.
  • A finance stat has been added to castles.
  • Constables and bounty hunters can now be hired as combat companions.


Animals/NPC

  • The Ijo Jeollang NPC has been added. Can be found at Yukjo Street in front of Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung.
  • The Chaekgaek NPC has been added. Can be found in the Podocheong of castles.
  • The Hyangni NPC has been added. Can be found inside castles.
  • Constable bounty dialogue now changes depending on the player’s official rank.
  • Some negotiation dialogue has been updated.


Balance

  • Increased the chance and amount of feathers obtained when hunting birds.
  • Negotiation difficulty has been slightly reduced.


UI/UX

  • When becoming a noble or receiving an official rank, related information is now displayed in the Status/Fame tab.
  • Tips related to the state exam have been added to the loading screen.


Optimization/Graphics

  • Physics calculations for hit detection have been optimized.


User Convenience

  • An ‘Official Rank’ section has been added to the Help menu.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where NPCs could be imprisoned in the wrong castle when multiple castles were nearby.
  • Fixed an issue where the map icon was not displayed correctly when a companion was in prison.
  • Fixed an issue where companions would stop if the player left a castle while they were taking damage.
  • Fixed an issue where hunger/thirst decreased during the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue where the remaining water in multiple waterskins placed in quickslots was not synchronized correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where the inventory could be opened while using an item.
  • Fixed an issue where hit detection disappeared for certain items.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs could teleport below the terrain in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue where the action UI was displayed incorrectly while mounted.
  • Fixed an issue where placeable items could be placed while mounted.
  • Fixed an issue where certain NPCs in Hanyang would disappear abnormally.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs using throwing blades could sometimes revive after death.
  • Improved an issue where NPCs blocked each other’s paths in castles or Hanyang.


Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where starting items were not given on first entry in multiplayer.

