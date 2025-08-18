Visual improvements:
Lighting has been completely redesigned: The Duat is now plunged deeper into darkness. Certain elements emphasize light emissions and glow effects, while enemies are more visually distinct.
Enhanced post-processing: Seth moves further away from Unreal Engine's default rendering, with more stylized shadows, refined cel-shading, and an overall more artistic visual style.
Fully simulated enemy fabrics: Enemy clothing is now always physically simulated, adding greater realism to their movements.
Improved physical reactions: Enemies now react more realistically to shots, with responses based on the impact’s location and force.
Enhanced enemy projectiles: Visual and physical feedback of enemy projectiles has been improved for greater impact and clarity.
Environmental gilding: Gold elements in the environment now shine and reflect light more realistically.
Gameplay improvements:
Aim assist has been completely redesigned for gamepad users.
Gamepad vibrations are now partially procedural, providing much more immersive feedback.
The activation button has been merged with the melee button.
Slowing down the arc further reduces camera rotation speed, helping players aim more precisely.
When a teleportation portal is taken backwards, the player now exits in the correct direction.
Hit markers and damage text are now localized, offering clearer and more responsive feedback.
Game design changes:
The entry corridor now follows the same rules as other arenas: combat first, then reward. However, the reward is always a power.
We look forward to your feedback!
Codex:
Learn more about enemies, gods, locations, and weapons by slaughtering your enemies and gaining more powers.
Rankings and victory screen:
Rankings are now also separated by weapon.
The victory screen has been completely redesigned and now displays your best score and number of attempts for each weapon.
A new option allows you to play without weapons. Looking for a greater challenge? Try to reach the leaderboard in the Brutal category.
Leaderboards have been fully reset.
Balancing:
The spells have been rebalanced based on your feedback. We are still listening to your comments so we can continue to improve the balance.
Some levels have had their waves slightly modified. Your input on this remains valuable.
Burns now last 4 seconds and deal increased damage.
Enemy projectiles are now slightly slower.
Akh now pause longer after teleporting and before attacking again.
Embalmer and akh now visibly holds their projectiles at the end of their staffs and in their hands, respectively, before throwing them, giving players clearer warning.
Optimization:
Textures are now streamed rather than preloaded order to reduce VRAM requirements. This makes Seth compatible with GPUs with low VRAM. Textures load dynamically based on your GPU's capabilities.
Overall level art has been optimized to reduce GPU load.
A pooling system has been added for all player and enemy projectiles to reduce CPU-related FPS drops.
The framerate of enemy animations has been reduced based on their visibility to optimize CPU performance.
As always, your feedback remains essential to improve the game. Thank you very much for your continued support. We can't wait to hear yours feedbacks!
Changed files in this update