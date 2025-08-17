* bugfix: tornado now respects cooldowns properly when using magic blasts
* bugfix: player will no longer follow enemies that have been knocked into the kill wall, if attacking again
* bugfix: projectilesize upgrade now works when buying it from gamey
* bugfix: lifesteal now applies to projectiles properly
* bugfix: asteroid drop no longer stays on the floor forever
* change: limit enemy single jump distance to 20 units
* change: throwing rocks at enemies upgrade now has a 10 second cooldown
* change: rare chestplate now has better stats
* change: lightning now has sfx
* change: tornade now has sfx
* change: levelup stat upgrades are now more efficient overall
* change: ronnies chasing movement speed is significantly weaker
* change: necromancy upgrade that makes enemies fight on your side for 10 seconds after killing them
* bugfix: fix issue with attackspeed not being displayed on the ui correctly
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5633 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
