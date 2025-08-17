* bugfix: tornado now respects cooldowns properly when using magic blasts

* bugfix: player will no longer follow enemies that have been knocked into the kill wall, if attacking again

* bugfix: projectilesize upgrade now works when buying it from gamey

* bugfix: lifesteal now applies to projectiles properly

* bugfix: asteroid drop no longer stays on the floor forever

* change: limit enemy single jump distance to 20 units

* change: throwing rocks at enemies upgrade now has a 10 second cooldown

* change: rare chestplate now has better stats

* change: lightning now has sfx

* change: tornade now has sfx

* change: levelup stat upgrades are now more efficient overall

* change: ronnies chasing movement speed is significantly weaker

* change: necromancy upgrade that makes enemies fight on your side for 10 seconds after killing them

* bugfix: fix issue with attackspeed not being displayed on the ui correctly

