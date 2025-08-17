- Loading... does not longer jump to screen when splitting audio and video

- IMPORTANT! Split quick key (shift) now requires double tap to split the item

This change prevents overlapping functions of drag/snapping items with shift

- New item is no longer opened to side panel when split happens

- Fixed issue where splitting long video file to smaller pieces would result

in slow project start time and increased memory usage

- Fixed 'Rebuild cache' feature resetting video boundaries, 'Rebuild cache' also available

for individual items (context menu)

- Fixed video thumbnails being out of sync for videos with different framerate

than project framerate