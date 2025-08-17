- Loading... does not longer jump to screen when splitting audio and video
- IMPORTANT! Split quick key (shift) now requires double tap to split the item
This change prevents overlapping functions of drag/snapping items with shift
- New item is no longer opened to side panel when split happens
- Fixed issue where splitting long video file to smaller pieces would result
in slow project start time and increased memory usage
- Fixed 'Rebuild cache' feature resetting video boundaries, 'Rebuild cache' also available
for individual items (context menu)
- Fixed video thumbnails being out of sync for videos with different framerate
than project framerate
v1.3.15
