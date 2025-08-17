 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628643 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Loading... does not longer jump to screen when splitting audio and video
- IMPORTANT! Split quick key (shift) now requires double tap to split the item
This change prevents overlapping functions of drag/snapping items with shift
- New item is no longer opened to side panel when split happens
- Fixed issue where splitting long video file to smaller pieces would result
in slow project start time and increased memory usage
- Fixed 'Rebuild cache' feature resetting video boundaries, 'Rebuild cache' also available
for individual items (context menu)
- Fixed video thumbnails being out of sync for videos with different framerate
than project framerate

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126811
  • Loading history…
