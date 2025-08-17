 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628631 Edited 17 August 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance Updates:
- Pyramid (strike) will not damage friendly units/entities
- Erosion will not damage the caster for the first 5 frames of its lifetime
- Arcane Enerigzer gives Arcane Bomb +20 damage potential instead of +15 (Arrow damage is increaded by 5 each instead of an additiona arrow being created)
- Blood Bank reverted and changed to Hemogoblin
- Monolith is similar to previous Blood Bank (but can still be upgraded)
- Monolith and Hemogoblin share a cooldown 'Passive Heal'
- Sand Mite will increase its damage by 5 for each turn it stays alive before infesting a host

Bug Fixes:
- Stolen minions will not count against the victims minion total
- Scannox 5001 will not give items when not actually digging through terrain
- Dark Defenses properly checks if you have an active Blood Pact
- Watchtower in replays
- Gravity Pulse will not damage the casters own tower
- Can't select uncontrollable minions with hotkeys

