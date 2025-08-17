Balance Updates:

- Pyramid (strike) will not damage friendly units/entities

- Erosion will not damage the caster for the first 5 frames of its lifetime

- Arcane Enerigzer gives Arcane Bomb +20 damage potential instead of +15 (Arrow damage is increaded by 5 each instead of an additiona arrow being created)

- Blood Bank reverted and changed to Hemogoblin

- Monolith is similar to previous Blood Bank (but can still be upgraded)

- Monolith and Hemogoblin share a cooldown 'Passive Heal'

- Sand Mite will increase its damage by 5 for each turn it stays alive before infesting a host



Bug Fixes:

- Stolen minions will not count against the victims minion total

- Scannox 5001 will not give items when not actually digging through terrain

- Dark Defenses properly checks if you have an active Blood Pact

- Watchtower in replays

- Gravity Pulse will not damage the casters own tower

- Can't select uncontrollable minions with hotkeys