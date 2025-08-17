Current Version
v2025.8.17.2
- OK1-修复一个事件的描述错误导致选项混淆
- OK2-修复战争结束,伤亡人数没有正确显示
- OK3-调整剑斗的逻辑
- OK4-现在长枪和盾矛有可能出现在侧袭的阵列,以保护弓箭手
- OK5-一些描述的调整
- OK1 - Fixed a description error in an event that caused confusion with options.
- OK2 - Fixed the issue where casualty numbers were not displayed correctly after the end of a war.
- OK3 - Adjusted the logic of sword fights.
- OK4 - Now, spears and shielded spears may appear in flanking formations to protect archers.
- OK5 - Adjustments to some descriptions.
Changed files in this update