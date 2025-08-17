 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19628622 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

v2025.8.17.2


  • OK1-修复一个事件的描述错误导致选项混淆
  • OK2-修复战争结束,伤亡人数没有正确显示
  • OK3-调整剑斗的逻辑
  • OK4-现在长枪和盾矛有可能出现在侧袭的阵列,以保护弓箭手
  • OK5-一些描述的调整


  • OK1 - Fixed a description error in an event that caused confusion with options.
  • OK2 - Fixed the issue where casualty numbers were not displayed correctly after the end of a war.
  • OK3 - Adjusted the logic of sword fights.
  • OK4 - Now, spears and shielded spears may appear in flanking formations to protect archers.
  • OK5 - Adjustments to some descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link