Hey folks,

Thanks for waiting on this little patch, some of the smaller bugs that popped up since the last build took a bit of extra time to fix. Here’s what’s been sorted out:

Fixed scooter handlebar hanger collider.

Made the deck rack colliders a bit bigger to avoid issues with longboards.

Improved auto-relocating in case you get locked out, and added a safe area in front of the door.

Starter items now save properly.

It’s been just about a week since launch, and I’m honestly over the moon. This has been such a huge learning experience, and I couldn’t have done it without you all. Thank you so much for your patience, your support, and for being part of Skatehouse 🧡