17 August 2025 Build 19628591 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Thanks for waiting on this little patch, some of the smaller bugs that popped up since the last build took a bit of extra time to fix. Here’s what’s been sorted out:

  • Fixed scooter handlebar hanger collider.

  • Made the deck rack colliders a bit bigger to avoid issues with longboards.

  • Improved auto-relocating in case you get locked out, and added a safe area in front of the door.

  • Starter items now save properly.

It’s been just about a week since launch, and I’m honestly over the moon. This has been such a huge learning experience, and I couldn’t have done it without you all. Thank you so much for your patience, your support, and for being part of Skatehouse 🧡

