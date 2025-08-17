Welcome survivor,

The time has come — the Never Be Alone Playtest is finally live! This is the first public Alpha (version 0.1), and we are beyond excited to have you with us.

🔹 What to expect:

A very early version of the game — bugs and rough edges included.

Solo and Co-op survival gameplay.

A chance to help shape the future of Never Be Alone with your feedback.

🔹 How to give feedback:

The main way to report bugs and share your thoughts is through our Discord:

👉 Join here

Your feedback will guide future updates as we move toward making Never Be Alone the best survival experience possible.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Remember, survivor…

You will NEVER BE ALONE.