Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.17.0
FIX:
- fixed Connor's portrait not showing on the right side of the Arcade Mode loading panel
- Yendrek: more muscle power for better attack trajectories
- Yendrek: fixed an IK bug in squat attack
- Tarnavski: tweaked the body sway additive animations to have a lesser impact on guard poses
- Tarnavski, Gedeon: fixed feet IK on body sway
TWEAK:
- Kalkstein: less wrist aiming in thrust attacks
- Isabella: a bit faster basic forward attacks from the top
- Marie: most thrust attacks are a bit faster
