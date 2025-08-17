 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628523 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.17.0

FIX:
- fixed Connor's portrait not showing on the right side of the Arcade Mode loading panel
- Yendrek: more muscle power for better attack trajectories
- Yendrek: fixed an IK bug in squat attack
- Tarnavski: tweaked the body sway additive animations to have a lesser impact on guard poses
- Tarnavski, Gedeon: fixed feet IK on body sway

TWEAK:
- Kalkstein: less wrist aiming in thrust attacks
- Isabella: a bit faster basic forward attacks from the top
- Marie: most thrust attacks are a bit faster

