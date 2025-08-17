Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.17.0



FIX:

- fixed Connor's portrait not showing on the right side of the Arcade Mode loading panel

- Yendrek: more muscle power for better attack trajectories

- Yendrek: fixed an IK bug in squat attack

- Tarnavski: tweaked the body sway additive animations to have a lesser impact on guard poses

- Tarnavski, Gedeon: fixed feet IK on body sway



TWEAK:

- Kalkstein: less wrist aiming in thrust attacks

- Isabella: a bit faster basic forward attacks from the top

- Marie: most thrust attacks are a bit faster