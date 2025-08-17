 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628520
Update notes via Steam Community

一、通过\[经验值结晶]提升武器的专精等级，从而解锁更强大的能力！撕裂你面前的敌人！选择三个专长：防御和伤害！

\[超级能力]！极其强大的属性！具有独特的效果！可以选择三种超级能力！

二、[BUG FIXES]
Several panels have been added to the elevator to make it less likely to fall and collide. Maybe it will be useful?

Changed files in this update

Depot 3687111
