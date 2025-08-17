 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628515
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.7版本更新说明

新增

1.新增2个暗金戒指

优化

1.修复萃取溶液掉落数量没有统计的BUG

2.调整多重辅助的角度，避免和其他多重重合

3.四级符文卷轴折磨难度也掉落

4.三级星石卷轴折磨难度也掉落

5.稍微提高权杖召唤物的伤害系数

