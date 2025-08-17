v1.0.7版本更新说明
新增
1.新增2个暗金戒指
优化
1.修复萃取溶液掉落数量没有统计的BUG
2.调整多重辅助的角度，避免和其他多重重合
3.四级符文卷轴折磨难度也掉落
4.三级星石卷轴折磨难度也掉落
5.稍微提高权杖召唤物的伤害系数
