STATE OF THE GAME:

Hi Magic Innkeepers!

I am Arutha the Community Director for Magic Inn. I have been working closely with the development team to provide you some updates on where the game is at, and where we plan on going.

So first off, thank you so much to everyone who has tried our game and provided helpful feedback! As you all know we launched with more bugs than expected, and the development team has been hard at working at squashing all of them!!!

1.0 What we have been doing since Early Access Release.



Our team has been doing what any good development team does after releasing....LISTENING TO YOU!:)

That's right we have working tirelessly to take your feedback, and use it to make the game better.

We have made major adjustments to the controls of the game both for PC and Steam Deck. Squashing A LOT of critical and minor bugs that our awesome Early Access players have taken the time to bring to our attention! Thank you so much to every player who has given us this valuable feedback! We have majorly revamped the camera controls to make our game an even better experience for those who have motion sickness! Controller support in general has been greatly advanced. We now fully support controllers in both PC and Steam Deck. New decoration are IN!! Check out the plushy toy merchant in Act 2, you won't want to miss it! As mentioned before we have made control adjustments on Steam Deck but also additional changes to make Magic Inn FULLY COMPATIBLE with Steam Deck. We have some minor changes to make to get our fully coveted green check mark from Steam for it, but rest assured, we will get it!! We now have full Steam Cloud Saves enabled! Feel free to play on PC or Steam Deck and your saves will now by synced and usable from either device.

2.0 Where is the game headed next!?? What is coming!?

We will continue to monitor and fix bugs along the way, we take our duty seriously! Plus we have exterminators on speed dial.... The game will have 3 Acts, and right now only 20% of Act 2 is currently present. We intended to complete Act 2 by the end of 2025. This is a tentative estimate, as we must allow for...well anything to happen. But that is our current goal. We will be planning on expanding our inventory of decorations as we go along building out Act 2 and Act 3, so expect many more of these to come! We will be constantly reviewing all three Acts for any necessary Quality of Life improvements we feel are necessary based on player feedback. Honestly to a large extent, what happens next is largely up to our players. We will be inviting player feedback on the future Acts and content of this game and taking it and making it a reality. So please feel free to help us decide what happens next! More on this will be coming out over the future weeks.

Conclusion:

Myself, Xiao, and Summer all wish to once again thank each and every person who has made Magic Inn their home, and even more gratitude to those who have taken the time to provide feedback! Anyone who wants to contribute with their feedback please reach out to us on the Magic Inn discord!

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/nSMMzB3WAf

Sincerely,

Arutha

Community Director