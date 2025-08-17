Fixed the mismatch between Stances' actual maximum number of stacks and the numbers shown in tooltips.

Fixed Claw Traps gaining additional charges when loading older saves.

Fixed the tracking of active quests not working as intended.

Fixed low Durability reducing both the base and repair prices of gear to zero.

Fixed Dirwin's trait failing to track visited Hunting Grounds and Dens.

Fixed the Magic Power bonus on certain dishes not having a duration.

Fixed the bug causing captive NPCs to sometimes disappear after being rescued.

Fixed issues with hit animation speed.

Fixed “Determination” being counted as a Stance rather than a Maneuver.

Fixed incorrect stats on several new chestpieces.

Wigmar now buys back empty plates and bowls, just like all other innkeepers.

Added maces to the Osbrook carpenter's stock.

Fixed the Mannshire Drunkard's wife using incorrect dialogue lines.

Digging graves with bare hands now takes longer and reduces Situational Morale.

Increased the prices of rare plants.

Fixed the map opening unnecessarily during certain events and dialogues when receiving leads to already discovered locations.

Fixed Spiderlings being able to trigger Web traps.

Fixed the see-through door in one of the Bastion mini-boss rooms.

Fixed the crashes when receiving a lead from Skinflint Homs or sending Alda on scouting missions on older saves.

Fixed Bonus Range not being listed among modifiers in Arcanistics ability tooltips.

Fixed Homs selling cave leads for zero crowns.

Fixed the Manticore encounter failing to trigger if the Burial Cave had already been visited on an older save.

Fixed the rare crash caused by returning to a closed dungeon after saving a captive.

Fixed the re-generation of the Caravan Camp location after installing any caravan upgrade.

Fixed the incorrect trigger of the Alda's Manticore-related event.

Fixed the incorrect line ID in the Alda's Manticore-related event.

Fixed the randomisation of the Follower's events after loading a save.

The cursor image now changes to a bow when hovering over sleeping bats if the character is equipped with a bow.

Reduced NPC bark range in the settlements.