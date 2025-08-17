 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628461 Edited 17 August 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the mismatch between Stances' actual maximum number of stacks and the numbers shown in tooltips.

  • Fixed Claw Traps gaining additional charges when loading older saves.

  • Fixed the tracking of active quests not working as intended.

  • Fixed low Durability reducing both the base and repair prices of gear to zero.

  • Fixed Dirwin's trait failing to track visited Hunting Grounds and Dens.

  • Fixed the Magic Power bonus on certain dishes not having a duration.

  • Fixed the bug causing captive NPCs to sometimes disappear after being rescued.

  • Fixed issues with hit animation speed.

  • Fixed “Determination” being counted as a Stance rather than a Maneuver.

  • Fixed incorrect stats on several new chestpieces.

  • Wigmar now buys back empty plates and bowls, just like all other innkeepers.

  • Added maces to the Osbrook carpenter's stock.

  • Fixed the Mannshire Drunkard's wife using incorrect dialogue lines.

  • Digging graves with bare hands now takes longer and reduces Situational Morale.

  • Increased the prices of rare plants.

  • Fixed the map opening unnecessarily during certain events and dialogues when receiving leads to already discovered locations.

  • Fixed Spiderlings being able to trigger Web traps.

  • Fixed the see-through door in one of the Bastion mini-boss rooms.

  • Fixed the crashes when receiving a lead from Skinflint Homs or sending Alda on scouting missions on older saves.

  • Fixed Bonus Range not being listed among modifiers in Arcanistics ability tooltips.

  • Fixed Homs selling cave leads for zero crowns.

  • Fixed the Manticore encounter failing to trigger if the Burial Cave had already been visited on an older save.

  • Fixed the rare crash caused by returning to a closed dungeon after saving a captive.

  • Fixed the re-generation of the Caravan Camp location after installing any caravan upgrade.

  • Fixed the incorrect trigger of the Alda's Manticore-related event.

  • Fixed the incorrect line ID in the Alda's Manticore-related event.

  • Fixed the randomisation of the Follower's events after loading a save.

  • The cursor image now changes to a bow when hovering over sleeping bats if the character is equipped with a bow.

  • Reduced NPC bark range in the settlements.

  • Fixed the issue with NPCs leaving collisions behind them in some locations.

