17 August 2025 Build 19628372 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Allow to rebind movement and virtual cursor controls
- Added option to turn on/off the multi-tap for Japanese flick keyboard
- Improved Dpad glyphs
- Prevent scroll glitch on desktop/steamDeck
- Do not mention 家 anymore to refer to the Noh theater building in Kourakuen
- Some improvements in German Localization
- B button is not closing anymore the game on gamepad
- Disabled the back behaviour of mouse back button
- Bug and localisation fixes
- Minor other bug and localization fixes

