- Allow to rebind movement and virtual cursor controls
- Added option to turn on/off the multi-tap for Japanese flick keyboard
- Improved Dpad glyphs
- Prevent scroll glitch on desktop/steamDeck
- Do not mention 家 anymore to refer to the Noh theater building in Kourakuen
- Some improvements in German Localization
- B button is not closing anymore the game on gamepad
- Disabled the back behaviour of mouse back button
- Bug and localisation fixes
- Minor other bug and localization fixes
Hot fix 1.00.0022
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2701721
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update