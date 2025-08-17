- Allow to rebind movement and virtual cursor controls

- Added option to turn on/off the multi-tap for Japanese flick keyboard

- Improved Dpad glyphs

- Prevent scroll glitch on desktop/steamDeck

- Do not mention 家 anymore to refer to the Noh theater building in Kourakuen

- Some improvements in German Localization

- B button is not closing anymore the game on gamepad

- Disabled the back behaviour of mouse back button

- Bug and localisation fixes

- Minor other bug and localization fixes