⚡ Weekly Update #5 – Performance & Polish!

This week’s patch focuses on making the game run smoother, feel snappier, and remove a bunch of little frustrations. No flashy new items this time – but tons of important under-the-hood fixes and optimizations.





🛠️ Optimizations

• ⚡ Performance upgrades across Quests, Mining, Crafting & Inventory

• 📦 Inventory loading optimized – small change, but big impact for responsiveness

• 🧹 Code cleanup – you won’t see it directly, but it’s crucial for future updates





🔔 Notifications

• Quest Notifications now play a sound when ready to claim

• Volume settings & further customization will follow soon!





🐞 Fixes

• 🛒 Shop discounts fixed

• 🎰 Casino stability & minigame tweaks

• ⚔️ Arena, Shop & Casino UI display issues resolved

• 📅 Daily progress & next-day transition fixed





🗑️ Removed for now

• 📖 Wiki temporarily removed – wasn’t useful or nice to look at, will be redesigned later





🎲 Adjustments

• Scratch It! odds & feel tuned

• Casino minigames slightly rebalanced





That’s it for this week! Not the flashiest update, but a very important one for long-term stability and quality.





See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹