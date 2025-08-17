⚡ Weekly Update #5 – Performance & Polish!
This week’s patch focuses on making the game run smoother, feel snappier, and remove a bunch of little frustrations. No flashy new items this time – but tons of important under-the-hood fixes and optimizations.
🛠️ Optimizations
• ⚡ Performance upgrades across Quests, Mining, Crafting & Inventory
• 📦 Inventory loading optimized – small change, but big impact for responsiveness
• 🧹 Code cleanup – you won’t see it directly, but it’s crucial for future updates
🔔 Notifications
• Quest Notifications now play a sound when ready to claim
• Volume settings & further customization will follow soon!
🐞 Fixes
• 🛒 Shop discounts fixed
• 🎰 Casino stability & minigame tweaks
• ⚔️ Arena, Shop & Casino UI display issues resolved
• 📅 Daily progress & next-day transition fixed
🗑️ Removed for now
• 📖 Wiki temporarily removed – wasn’t useful or nice to look at, will be redesigned later
🎲 Adjustments
• Scratch It! odds & feel tuned
• Casino minigames slightly rebalanced
That’s it for this week! Not the flashiest update, but a very important one for long-term stability and quality.
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
