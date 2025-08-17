 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19628309 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚡ Weekly Update #5 – Performance & Polish!

This week’s patch focuses on making the game run smoother, feel snappier, and remove a bunch of little frustrations. No flashy new items this time – but tons of important under-the-hood fixes and optimizations.


🛠️ Optimizations

• ⚡ Performance upgrades across Quests, Mining, Crafting & Inventory
• 📦 Inventory loading optimized – small change, but big impact for responsiveness
• 🧹 Code cleanup – you won’t see it directly, but it’s crucial for future updates


🔔 Notifications

Quest Notifications now play a sound when ready to claim
• Volume settings & further customization will follow soon!


🐞 Fixes

• 🛒 Shop discounts fixed
• 🎰 Casino stability & minigame tweaks
• ⚔️ Arena, Shop & Casino UI display issues resolved
• 📅 Daily progress & next-day transition fixed


🗑️ Removed for now

• 📖 Wiki temporarily removed – wasn’t useful or nice to look at, will be redesigned later


🎲 Adjustments

• Scratch It! odds & feel tuned
• Casino minigames slightly rebalanced


That’s it for this week! Not the flashiest update, but a very important one for long-term stability and quality.


See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link