 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19628287 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing RIDLE.

We have implemented the Ver0.4.0 update.

Additional content

・Addition of play stages

　　Added AREA1 and AREA2 to MADNESS STAGE.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1806481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link