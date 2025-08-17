Thank you for playing RIDLE.
We have implemented the Ver0.4.0 update.
Additional content
・Addition of play stages
Added AREA1 and AREA2 to MADNESS STAGE.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thank you for playing RIDLE.
We have implemented the Ver0.4.0 update.
Additional content
・Addition of play stages
Added AREA1 and AREA2 to MADNESS STAGE.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update