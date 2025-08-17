 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628275 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
    • NPC Social Interaction Bug: When two NPCs are engaged in social interaction and one is attacked, both NPCs now properly end the interaction.
    • Combat Hit Detection Issue: Targets now properly register hits by being correctly included in the fight graph system.
    • Player Reversal Mechanics: Reversal attacks now function correctly for the player character.
    • Sitting Character Ragdoll Physics: Characters in sitting position no longer exhibit abnormal ragdoll behavior when struck.
    • Multi-Attack System: Resolved issues with multi-attack functionality using separate animation graphs.
    • Animation Transition Sliding: Characters no longer slide to animation positions via tween when interrupted by attacks while moving toward trigger points.
    • Quest System Malfunction: Quest giver NPCs now properly initiate and distribute quests to players.
    • Work Tab Display Issue: Work tab no longer appears incorrectly after delivering mail letters.
    • Movement Mode Lock: Eliminated intermittent locked movement mode that incorrectly allowed backward walking.

New Features
    • AI Pathfinding During Combat: AI characters now seek alternative routes when they detect the player is in combat.

