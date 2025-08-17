 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628268 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Solution:
Please go to the Settings page in the game and click “Reset Game” to restart.

Note:
We are investigating the root cause of this issue and will optimize it as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Changed files in this update

