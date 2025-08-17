Hi everyone!

Thanks again for all your awesome feedback and suggestions in the forums. I am happy to share another update for Reflex Unit : Strike Ops with the follows improvements and fixes!



Current version 1.0.6

IMPROVEMENTS

Gamepad Aiming has added stickyness.

In Co-op mode, dead players with no vehicles remaning now spectate until the end of the game and can complete the stage with the other players.

Co-op players are now visible on the mini-map.

Increased the speed of ground alignment to reduce crashes with terrain and bridges.

FIXES

Improved render stuttering issue encountered by some players.

Fixed issue with co-op syncing of boss at end of first stage.

Fixed issue with co-op syncing of landing craft on first stage

Fixed animation jittering when enemy aircraft are destroyed and fall from the sky.

Please continue to share any issues or improvment suggestions you have for the game in the discussion forum and I will do my best to follow up with them.

Coming Soon: A new Free DLC Epilogue stage that wraps up the story after the last campaign mission. This will be available in the next few weeks, so stay tuned!

Thanks for playing!

Alex

Robosaru Games