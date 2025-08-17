- Fix some memory leaks
- Fix settings resetting to ultra all the time
- Fix crash when changing vehicle parts
- Fix Containers Respawn setting being partially affected by difficulty presets
- You can close locked doors that are stuck open (e.g. to work around desync)
- Fix crash after pulling grenade pin that's in your hands
VEIN 0.020 Hotfix 8 Released
