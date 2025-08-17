 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 PEAK THE FINALS Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19628196 Edited 17 August 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix some memory leaks
  • Fix settings resetting to ultra all the time
  • Fix crash when changing vehicle parts
  • Fix Containers Respawn setting being partially affected by difficulty presets
  • You can close locked doors that are stuck open (e.g. to work around desync)
  • Fix crash after pulling grenade pin that's in your hands

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 1857951
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link