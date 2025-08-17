 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628172 Edited 17 August 2025 – 08:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Public update 2025-08-17: Updated README files — added Ukrainian instructions and removed Russian version. No gameplay changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Foxtail Windows Depot 581361
  • Loading history…
Linux Foxtail Linux Depot 581362
  • Loading history…
macOS Foxtail Mac OS X Depot 581363
  • Loading history…
