17 August 2025 Build 19628087 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added flapping sounds to flying enemies (speed of animation is now tied to cost of game, to add variability)
- All enemies now build up their attack (lean backwards) before attacking. Weak enemies do it so fast you don't notice.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
