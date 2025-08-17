 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628062 Edited 17 August 2025 – 08:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Subtitles, so they can understand what i'm saying.
That's all.

Also remember! Sarukhstart Takeover is STILL Cancelled!

Instead go play my NEW game!

All Star Arabic Retake: Tsadi's Everlasting Rampage by Sarukh_Animates

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3397201
