1. Fixed an issue with the theme music audio file.
2. Added animated text prompts and corrected their code language.
Heavenly Book BATA 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 3872181
- Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3872182
- Loading history…
Windows Japanese Depot 3872183
- Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3872184
- Loading history…
Windows Korean Depot 3872185
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update