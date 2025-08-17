 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19628009 Edited 17 August 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue with the theme music audio file.
2. Added animated text prompts and corrected their code language.

Changed files in this update

Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 3872181
Windows English Depot 3872182
Windows Japanese Depot 3872183
Simplified Chinese Depot 3872184
Windows Korean Depot 3872185
