IMPORTANT CHANGES
Your existing save-games are no longer compatible with this version of TAXINAUTWhen you LOAD/CONTINUE a save-game you will be given the option to import your character into a new game. You can also just start a completely NEW GAME with a fresh character.
The file used to launch TAXINAUT on Windows has changed from taxinaut.exe to taxiwin_steam.battaxinaut.exe no longer exists. If you had shortcuts to taxinaut.exe they are no longer valid. If TAXINAUT doesn't launch after the update you will have to restart Steam.
TAXINAUT is now supported on LinuxThe official supported distro is Ubuntu 24.04 but others should work fine. TAXINAUT should work on any capable platform with Java >= 17 installed on it.
In light of these significant changes: If there's any problems (e.g. TAXINAUT doesn't start or you don't get the import option when continuing an old save-game, please let me know!
Other changes:
- Clicking on your radio now shows the radio controls where you can see what song is playing, turn off news & ad bulletins and change the volume of music and sound.
- 4 new music tracks.
- Clicking your home item now shows a UI for your home with options to set destination to there and possibly (if your home supports it) to warp or teleport there.
- New taxi-company F-TAX.
- Use of warp-beacons should now be clearer. Home warp-beacons now also show in the regular warp-beacon list for example and warp-routes on the galaxy map will show white if the destination has a warp-beacon and will automatically not consume a warp-jump even if you clicked one, warp-beacons now have unlimited range, etc.
- A lot of other tweaks, additions, adjustments and fixes.
Changed files in this update