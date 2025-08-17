We will be releasing updates from release through the 17th.

We will continue to address bugs and add features as they arise.

Please wait a little longer for translation support.

2025/08/17 1.10 Reduced the difference in the number of actions each character in TPB can take.

2025/08/16 1.09 Fixed an issue where players could enter the Minure Ruins at unintended times, fixed an issue where players were not properly dealt with when defeating enemies other than their target using TI, etc., and made some revisions to event dialogue.

2025/08/15 1.08 Fixed the behavior patterns of some bosses, fixed an issue where counterattacks ended too quickly, and revised the parameters of some weapons.

2025/08/14 1.07 Fixed a bug that prevented progress in Zephyr's Tower from being achieved, revised some skill content, revised the contents of some treasure chests, revised the support system after obtaining the Guardian's Proof, fixed a target selection issue, and changed the TP reduction system when entering boss battles.

2025/08/14 1.06 Fixed a bug that prevented progress in the Riesenfeld Mansion, fixed some impassable locations on the map, fixed the stats of overly weak enemies, and fixed the stats of some weapons and armor.

2025/08/12 1.05 Adjusted battle balance, fixed the behavior of Just Attack/Avoid/Guard, fixed a bug that caused the Magic Research Lab event to stop, and fixed other event behavior.

2025/08/11 1.04 Fixed the way battle results are displayed, made minor adjustments to event behavior, adjusted the number of steps required for random encounters, fixed the behavior of keywords displayed in messages, fixed the acquired skills of some characters, and fixed the settings of some combat characters.

2025/08/08 1.03 Fixed a bug that prevented random encounters from occurring under certain conditions, and fixed achievement processing.

2025/08/08 1.02 Fixed the behavior of symbol encounters, fixed the stats of some enemy characters, and fixed a minor TI-related bug.

2025/08/07 1.01 Fixed an issue where some members' time indicators were not functioning properly, fixed some event battle bugs, and fixed some character skill acquisition bugs.

Released August 7, 2025, 1.00