Several gameplay-blocking bugs have been fixed.

■ Fixes & Adjustments

Corrected several localization texts.

Adjusted so that if DLC is not applied when entering the game, a character deletion log will now be displayed.

Fixed a bug where using the backpack vacuum could sometimes overwrite the contents of player or chest slots.

Added error handling for cases where knocked-out animals could not be properly collected.

Added error handling for friendly fire during boss battles.

Fixed an issue where switching to the protagonist with arrows stuck in them would cause additional damage equal to the number of arrows.

Fixed a bug where NPC workshop textures would not load correctly when Quality was set to Middle or lower.

Fixed an issue where Reika and Mary could no longer equip glasses.

Improved loading so that workshop NPC textures appear cleaner.

Adjusted Build Manager so platforms and cooking can be loaded separately.

Moved the maid outfit from the “Halloween Workbench” to the “Cute Workbench.”

Adjusted so that only NPCs currently existing as allies are displayed in the equipable NPC list.