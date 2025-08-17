 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19627857 Edited 17 August 2025 – 07:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Several gameplay-blocking bugs have been fixed.

■ Fixes & Adjustments

  • Corrected several localization texts.

  • Adjusted so that if DLC is not applied when entering the game, a character deletion log will now be displayed.

  • Fixed a bug where using the backpack vacuum could sometimes overwrite the contents of player or chest slots.

  • Added error handling for cases where knocked-out animals could not be properly collected.

  • Added error handling for friendly fire during boss battles.

  • Fixed an issue where switching to the protagonist with arrows stuck in them would cause additional damage equal to the number of arrows.

  • Fixed a bug where NPC workshop textures would not load correctly when Quality was set to Middle or lower.

  • Fixed an issue where Reika and Mary could no longer equip glasses.

  • Improved loading so that workshop NPC textures appear cleaner.

  • Adjusted Build Manager so platforms and cooking can be loaded separately.

  • Moved the maid outfit from the “Halloween Workbench” to the “Cute Workbench.”

  • Adjusted so that only NPCs currently existing as allies are displayed in the equipable NPC list.

  • Adjusted damage calculation method for allied Reapers.

Changed depots in beta_open branch

View more data in app history for build 19627857
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2739591
